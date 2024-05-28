Woman Inspector of Police arrested on murder charge

:

A woman Inspector of Police, Sathya Sheela, of Ramanathapuram district, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a murder case reported in Srivilliputtur on May 21.

Meanwhile, ahead of her arrest from a hideout in Bengaluru, Deputy Inspector General of Police, M. Durai, placed her under suspension on Monday for her “reprehensible” conduct for unauthorised intervention in a gold jewel dispute reported in Rajapalayam.

The police said that Sathya Sheela, who is Inspector of Police, Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Camp, Mandapam, was present at Muthumariamman Temple in Srivilliputtur Town police station limits when a wordy quarrel broke out between two groups of people over installation of a statue in the temple.

The quarrel turned for the worse when one R. Ramkumar of Indira Nagar, Ramasamy, Rajendran and others assaulted an elderly man, V. Ramar, 60, with stones and sticks late in the night of May 21.

The man who suffered grievous injuries was rushed to Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai.

The police had registered a case of attempt to murder, assault, and using abusive language against the accused.

However, after the man succumbed to injuries on May 25, the Srivilliputtur Town police altered the case into murder.

With the complainant, Annalakshmi, wife of Ramar, accusing Sathya Sheela, also of being part of the group which picked quarrel with the deceased, the Inspector of Police absconded, along with the prime accused, Ramkumar, said Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah.

Even as the Inspector had moved for anticipatory bail, a special team of police traced her in a hideout in Bengaluru. Subsequently, Sathya Sheela, who belonged to 2004 batch of Sub-Inspector of Police, was arrested.