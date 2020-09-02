Woman in Madurai booked for misappropriating ₹6 lakh

Madurai

02 September 2020 16:08 IST

The woman worked as a cashier at the Tamil Nadu Food Grains Marketing Yard in Sikkander Chavadi

A woman cashier working at the Tamil Nadu Food Grains Marketing Yard in Sikkander Chavadi has been accused of misappropriating ₹6 lakh.

In a complaint, its managing director, S. Rethinavelu, said that the cashier had been siphoning off the funds since December 2018. During the annual audit of funds, the management found that she had not been properly depositing the money collected from various traders to the marketing yard.

It was found that she had misappropriated ₹6.05 lakh. The Koodal Pudur police have booked her for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Gold cheating

In another case, a pawn broker, Suresh Balan of South Aavani Moola Street has been accused of cheating his friend, K. Manikandan (47) of the same locality of 362 grams of gold.

The police said that Manikandan had pledged his gold with the pawn shop and taken a loan. However, when he repaid the loan amount, the accused failed to return the gold ornaments. When he questioned Suresh, he had reportedly threatened him with dire consequences.

Thilagar Thidal police are investigating.