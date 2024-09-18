Woman impersonating as IAS officer arrested

A woman who impersonated as an Indian Administrative Service officer and tried to cheat the Superintendent of Police has been arrested along with her male accomplice.

An official statement said a woman, who met Superintendent of Police Albert John on Wednesday at the District Police Office, introduced herself as Assistant Secretary, Department of Education in Uttar Pradesh and submitted a complaint against a person from Pudukottai in the district of cheating her after taking huge sum of money from her.

When the lady gave contradictory replies to questions from Mr. Albert John, he alerted the District Crime Branch police who found that she was Mangayarkarasi, 44, from Thazhaiyooththu in Tirunelveli district and her friend was Rubinath, 44, from the same area.

Subsequently, the SIPCOT Police arrested the duo.

