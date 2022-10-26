Woman ignites fire, suffers burns along with sons

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 26, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a heated argument with her husband, a woman ignited fire in a bid to end her life, in which she and her two sons suffered serious burns.

Police said R. Bala Revathi (38) of Moongiladi near Kalakkad had a heated argument over the phone with her husband Ramesh Balan (40), who was working abroad, on Tuesday night. Then Bala Revathi opened the cooking gas cylinder and ignited fire, in which she and her two sons, aged 13 and 12, suffered burns.

After being rescued by the neighbours, the woman and the children have been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app