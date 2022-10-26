Woman ignites fire, suffers burns along with sons

Following a heated argument with her husband, a woman ignited fire in a bid to end her life, in which she and her two sons suffered serious burns.

Police said R. Bala Revathi (38) of Moongiladi near Kalakkad had a heated argument over the phone with her husband Ramesh Balan (40), who was working abroad, on Tuesday night. Then Bala Revathi opened the cooking gas cylinder and ignited fire, in which she and her two sons, aged 13 and 12, suffered burns.

After being rescued by the neighbours, the woman and the children have been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).