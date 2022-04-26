Woman, husband succumb to burns

TENKASI

A mentally ill woman who immolated herself in her house on Monday night died.

When her husband tried to save her, he also succumbed to burns.

The police said R. Mohana, 35, of Sernthamaram near Surandai, who was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression, immolated herself in her house. As she screamed in pain, her husband Radhakrishnan, 38, a labourer, tried to save his wife and suffered serious burns.

As the neighbours informed the police about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. While Mohana died on the spot, Radhakrishnan was taken to Tenkasi Government Hospital from where he was referred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to the burns on Tuesday.

The police are investigating.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.