Woman held on POCSO Act for eloping with minor boy in Sivakasi

Published - July 26, 2024 06:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman has been arrested under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after she eloped with a minor boy who was her tuition student.

She was sent to remand under judicial custody. The boy was rescued from the captivity of the woman and sent to a home. According to police, the woman, who was working in a private school as teacher was also taking private tuitions at her home in Sivakasi.

The teacher, who got separated from her husband, had been very close with this particular boy.

Though the parents stopped him from going to the tuition classes since last week, the boy suddenly went missing on Wednesday. Suspecting that it was the handiwork of the teacher, the parents lodged a complaint with the Sivakasi East police.

The police traced them from their hideout and brought them to Sivakasi.

