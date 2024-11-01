GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman held on charges of impersonation; she duped a beautician posing as a police officer

Published - November 01, 2024 09:08 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Abi Prabha who was nabbed for impersonating a police inspector in Kanniyakumari district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 34-year-old woman identified as Abi Prabha was arrested on charges of cheating and impersonation by the Vadaserry police in Kanniyakumari district on Friday.

Following a complaint from a beauty parlour owner, the police registered a case.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Abi Prabha, had allegedly visited the parlour and told the woman that she was a Sub-Inspector of Police working in the Vadaserry police station. She had reportedly refused to pay the charges after getting the services done.

When the police caught the accused, Abi Prabha confessed to have indulged in cheating.

A discreet probe revealed that she was a native of Vadugapatti, near Periakulam in Theni district. She had married a 66-year-old man, whose name was given as Murugan, about 13 years ago. They had a son. However, due to differences of opinion, the woman had separated from Murugan after six years of marriage and left for Chennai.

She managed to find a job in a private textile showroom as a sales girl. During her stay in Chennai, she developed friendship with a man identified as Prithviraj.

While she was travelling by train from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram three months ago, reportedly to attend a wedding of her friend, she had got in touch with a man. After she expressed her willingness to marry him, the man, had however, stated that his parents wanted him to marry a woman, who was a police officer.

The accused, with the help of Prithviraj, took videos and photographs wearing a police uniform. Donning the role of a woman SI, she had moved around in Chennai, Tirunelveli and other cities. Under such circumstances, the Vadaserry police secured Abi Prabha. Further investigation was on.

A senior officer said that a scrutiny of her mobile phone revealed different shots taken of her wearing police uniform in different cities.

