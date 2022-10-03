Woman held for poisoning husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Uvari police have arrested a woman for allegedly poisoning her husband, who was reportedly torturing the family members under the influence of alcohol for the past few years.

Police said C. Singaravelan, 41, a former lorry driver from Kunjanvilai under Uvari police station limits in the district, did not go for work after he became alcoholic. When his wife, Jayakodi, 40, asked him to go for work, he started torturing her and the children under the influence of alcohol everyday. Since the family was left without any income, Jayakodi became a beedi roller to feed her three children.

When Singaravelan reportedly damaged the banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thisaiyanvilai, he was arrested by police. Even after being enlarged on bail, his torture of the family members continued.

Against this backdrop, Singaravelan was found unconscious in his house on Monday. After neighbours informed Uvari police, the investigators arrived at the spot to find that he was dead. When they grilled Jayakodi, she reportedly confessed to the police that she had poisoned her husband as she could not bear his torture.

After arresting Jayakodi, police sent the body of Singaravel to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam for a post-mortem.