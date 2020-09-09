Woman held for murder of newborn

09 September 2020 18:39 IST

Tenkasi

The Sankarankovil Town police have arrested a woman and her grandmother as they allegedly murdered and burnt the body of a newborn boy.

On seeing fire on the premises of a cinema house on Railway Feeder Road on Wednesday, passers-by put out the flame. When they saw partly burnt body of a newborn baby wrapped in a cloth, they alerted the police, who sent the body to the Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police pressed into service a sniffer dog. It is learnt that S. Sankara Gomathi, 22, of Sangupuram in Sankarankovil, a spinster, had killed the baby with the help of her grandmother Indrani, 66, and burnt it.

Since the woman was very weak after delivering the baby, she was hospitalised and the police chose to wait until she became conscious. By evening, the police learnt that the woman had an affair with a man from the same area, became pregnant and delivered the boy on Tuesday night in her house. With the help of her grandmother, she murdered the infant and burnt the body.

Based on the information collected from family members, the police have launched a search to arrest the biological father of the baby to know if he had a role in the murder.