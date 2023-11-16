HamberMenu
Woman held for husband’s death in Bodi

November 16, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BODI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was arrested on Thursday on the charges of murdering her husband in Jeeva Nagar, Bodi.

Police said that Ramesh and Krishnaveni were married 19 years ago and they had two children. Ramesh had a cardamom estate in Kerala and an immovable property in Bodi. Krishnaveni was keen on selling a piece of their land in Bodi to a man but Ramesh was against it, due to which there were frequent quarrels between them.

It is said that Krishnaveni had gone to the police and complained that her husband had died by suicide. However, post-mortem report indicated that there were no marks around the victim’s neck to show that he had hanged to death as the body bore no injuries. A police officer said that the woman had smothered her husband to death. A case of murder has been registered.

