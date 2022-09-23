Woman held for hiding sexual harassment of granddaughter, search on for accused

Marthandam police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly sexually harassed a 15-year-old girl with the knowledge of her grandmother.

The police said a woman from Paththukani area in the district, who had left her husband, developed an illicit affair with one Dijesh from Malappuram in Kerala and he was taking care of the woman, her three children and her 58-year-old mother. The woman eloped with another youth a few months ago, and Dijesh continued to take care of the others living in Paththukani area.

However, he sexually harassed the woman’s 15-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son. The children informed their grandmother of the harassment, but she asked them to be silent since Dijesh was taking care of them.

When Dijesh sexually harassed the girl recently, their neighbour who happened to see it alerted Marthandam police. After getting a complaint from the victim, Marthandam police arrested the girl’s grandmother for hiding the sexual harassment and are on the lookout for Dijesh.