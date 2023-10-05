October 05, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A woman police head constable attached to Moontradaippu police station in the district has been placed under suspension for reportedly having shared in social media the video of a minor boy, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a teenage girl.

The 17-year-old boy from an intermediate caste murdered a Scheduled Caste girl in Tirunelveli Town on Monday after she avoided him following a brief relationship. He was arrested by the police on the same day.

When the police nabbed him in a secluded place near Moolaikkaraipatti in the district, they seized a shaving blade from him even as he tried to slit his wrist. Since the boy was apprehended by the police even before he could harm himself, the police took some photos and a video showing him in good shape.

While the investigators kept the photos and the video intact, woman head constable Jebamani, who too took video, reportedly shared it in social media.

As this video, showing a juvenile in conflict with law, caused embarrassing moments to the police, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan ordered an inquiry that found that Jebamani had shared the video. Subsequently, she was placed under suspension on Thursday.