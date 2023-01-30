ADVERTISEMENT

Woman head constable slapped by lawyer in Sivakasi

January 30, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

A woman head constable who tried to prevent a scuffle between two persons was slapped by an advocate here on Sunday night.

The advocate, Muthumanikandan, who was arrested under provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, was let on bail when he was produced before Judicial Magistrate I, S. Rajesh Kannan.

According to police, the head constable, , Rajammal, who was attached to Sivakasi Town Traffic police, was regulating traffic near Subramaniyaswamy Temple. A motorist alerted her about a scuffle between two persons a few metres away on the road. She rushed to the spot and found a man holding another one by his throat and attempted to free him. However, the aggressor suddenly turned towards the police and slapped her violently on her cheek.

Later, when he was taken to the police station, it was found that he was Muthumanikandan, an advocate and deputy secretary of Virudhunagar West district of Amma Peravai.

During investigation it was found that a few criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder cases, were pending against him, police said.

Sivakasi Town police booked him for using abusive words against the police head constable and preventing her from discharging her duty and assaulting a public servant while discharging her duty.

The injured constable was admitted to the Government hospital in Sivakasi.

