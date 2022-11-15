Woman head constable alleges death threat by male head constable

November 15, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing head constable of harassing her and issuing death threat to her, a woman head constable has filed complaint against him with Tenkasi Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her complaint, P. Muthulakshmi, 41, attached to Tenkasi All Women Police Station, said she, while serving in Palayamkottai police station in Tirunelveli district, used to speak to head constable K. Marthandam, who was working as head constable in Tirunelveli Town Traffic Wing.

When their profession-based relationship continued, she was transferred to Tenkasi and Marthandam was transferred to Sivaganga district.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“As I stopped talking to him after I was transferred to Tenkasi, Marthandam started harassing me over the phone and I blocked him. However, he came to Tenkasi on Tuesday morning in a car along with a stranger when I was checking the visitors at the Collectorate. After parking his car on Rail Nagar Road, he asked me to get into the vehicle. When I was telling my husband over the phone about harassment by Marthandam, he got down from the car, verbally abused me and prevented me from discharging my duty. He also issued death threat to me and warned that he would murder my husband,” Ms. Muthulakshmi said in her complaint.

Confirming that he had received the complaint from the woman head constable, Inspector Balamurugan said a case would be registered under appropriate sections against the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US