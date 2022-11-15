Woman head constable alleges death threat by male head constable

November 15, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TENKASI

Accusing head constable of harassing her and issuing death threat to her, a woman head constable has filed complaint against him with Tenkasi Police Station.

In her complaint, P. Muthulakshmi, 41, attached to Tenkasi All Women Police Station, said she, while serving in Palayamkottai police station in Tirunelveli district, used to speak to head constable K. Marthandam, who was working as head constable in Tirunelveli Town Traffic Wing.

When their profession-based relationship continued, she was transferred to Tenkasi and Marthandam was transferred to Sivaganga district.

“As I stopped talking to him after I was transferred to Tenkasi, Marthandam started harassing me over the phone and I blocked him. However, he came to Tenkasi on Tuesday morning in a car along with a stranger when I was checking the visitors at the Collectorate. After parking his car on Rail Nagar Road, he asked me to get into the vehicle. When I was telling my husband over the phone about harassment by Marthandam, he got down from the car, verbally abused me and prevented me from discharging my duty. He also issued death threat to me and warned that he would murder my husband,” Ms. Muthulakshmi said in her complaint.

Confirming that he had received the complaint from the woman head constable, Inspector Balamurugan said a case would be registered under appropriate sections against the accused.