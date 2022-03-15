Woman hacks sister to death after quarrel over mobile phone

A 47-year-old woman hacked her younger sister to death with a kitchen knife following a quarrel over a mobile phone near Vedasandur in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said Tamilselvi, 45, a widow, was living with her mother Palaniammal at Nagakonanoor. Her elder sister Venkateswari had come to their mother’s house as her husband and son had gone outstation.

The sisters used to quarrel frequently. When Venkateswari asked for Tamiselvi's mobile phone for making a call to her son on Monday night, the latter refused to give it claiming that she did not have sufficient talktime left.

This led to a heated argument between the sisters. Around 2.30 a.m., Venkateswari took a kitchen knife and hacked Tamilselvi to death while she was fast asleep.

Vedasandur police have arrested Venkateswari.