Madurai

Woman hacked to death

Madurai

A 55-year-old woman, R. Ponnuthai, was hacked to death by her neighbour, T. Muthuselvam (40), following a quarrel at Oomachikulam here on Tuesday.

The police said that Muthuselvam used to bring his girl friend to his home, which was objected to by Ponnuthai.

This led an enmity between the two for some time. Meanwhile, on Tuesday he hacked her to death. Another neighbour, G. Panju, who tried to prevent him from assaulting the aged woman, sustained bleeding injuries. She has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The Oomachikulam police are on the lookout for the accused.

