ADVERTISEMENT

Woman hacked to death due near Vembakottai

June 08, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - SATTUR

The assailant’s wife reportedly had an illicit relationship with the victim’s brother. When the assailant learnt about it, he scolded the brother, following which he ended his life about seven months ago.

The Hindu Bureau

A woman G. Muneeswari (28) of Kottamadakkipatti was hacked to death by a construction worker, Manimaran (37) near a temple under Vembakottai police station limits, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The woman, who sustained serious injuries, died at hospital on Wednesday, June 7.

The police said Manimaran’s wife reportedly had an illicit relationship with Muneeswari’s brother Satheesh. When Manimaran came to know about it, he had scolded him. Unable to stomach the shame, Satheesh ended his life about seven months ago.

Consequently, Manimaran shifted his family to Sankarankoil. On Tuesday, Manimaran had come to his native place for the temple festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When Muneeswari came to know about Manimaran’s involvement in her brother’s death, she became furious and assaulted Manimaran, along with her husband and relative. During the tussle, Manimaran pulled out a machete and hacked Muneeswari.

Vembakottai police have arrested Manimaran.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madurai / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US