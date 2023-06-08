HamberMenu
Woman hacked to death due near Vembakottai

The assailant’s wife reportedly had an illicit relationship with the victim’s brother. When the assailant learnt about it, he scolded the brother, following which he ended his life about seven months ago.

June 08, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - SATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A woman G. Muneeswari (28) of Kottamadakkipatti was hacked to death by a construction worker, Manimaran (37) near a temple under Vembakottai police station limits, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The woman, who sustained serious injuries, died at hospital on Wednesday, June 7.

The police said Manimaran’s wife reportedly had an illicit relationship with Muneeswari’s brother Satheesh. When Manimaran came to know about it, he had scolded him. Unable to stomach the shame, Satheesh ended his life about seven months ago.

Consequently, Manimaran shifted his family to Sankarankoil. On Tuesday, Manimaran had come to his native place for the temple festival.

When Muneeswari came to know about Manimaran’s involvement in her brother’s death, she became furious and assaulted Manimaran, along with her husband and relative. During the tussle, Manimaran pulled out a machete and hacked Muneeswari.

Vembakottai police have arrested Manimaran.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

