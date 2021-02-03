Woman graduate held for cheating people at ATMs

Theni

Town police have arrested a 24-year-old woman on Wednesday for allegedly cheating people under the guise of helping them in depositing their money at ATMs.

Following a complaint from Nagarajan (45), Theni Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Tejaswi directed the police to register a case.

According to the complainant, he works as a manager at a textile showroom in the town. He had gone to a nationalised bank on the Theni-Periakulam Road a week ago to deposit ₹50,000 in his shop’s current account.

However, as there was a large crowd, he planned to remit the sum at the ATM machine outside the branch.

A young woman, who was standing in the queue there, volunteered to remit the cash in the machine for Mr. Nagarajan. When he reportedly handed over the sum, the woman returned ₹500 rupee note stating that the machine did not accept it and that the balance ₹49,500 has been accepted.

When he went to his shop and checked the mobile, he saw no SMS from the bank. On the following day, the banker too informed him that there was no remittance. Immediately, Mr. Nagarajan lodged a complaint. Preliminary inquiries and close watch of the CCTV footage revealed that the woman hailed from Kondamanaickenpatti near Andipatti. Police team identified the suspect as Manimegalai (24) wife of Rajesh.

Based on her confession, the police realised that she was not living with her husband. For survival, she had been indulging in such ‘tricks' at the ATMs. A senior officer, who was investigating the case, said that the accused had managed to cheat people in a similar manner at ATMs located in Bodinayakkanur and Usilampatti in the recent past.

There were a few cases registered against her. Having graduated from a college six years ago, she got married, but was separated from her husband. Her modus operandi was to approach senior citizens visiting banks/ATMs and offer to remit money in their accounts swiftly, but walked out after siphoning off the cash.

Further investigation was on.