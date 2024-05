May 05, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Rajapalayam

A 21-year-old woman, whose marriage was finalised against her wishes by her family, has gone missing weeks before her marriage day here.

The police said the missing woman, a Commerce graduate, was aspiring to write competitive examination and get a government job. However, her mother, a warden in a government hostel and father, a fireman, got her engaged to a relative in January. The marriage was scheduled for May 16.

Keezharajakularaman police have booked a case of woman missing.

