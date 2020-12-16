Woman gets life term for murder

Tirunelveli

16 December 2020 19:49 IST

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a woman, who murdered her husband for sexually harassing her under the influence of alcohol everyday.

According to prosecution, Gandhimathi of Paattapaththu near Tirunelveli Town married painter Radhakrishnan of Kovilpatti in 2007. Radhakrishnan, under the influence of alcohol, used to sexually harass Gandhimathi in the presence of their children, who are studying in school.

When a drunk Radhakrishnan tortured the woman on May 8, 2019 in the presence of their three children, Gandhimathi resisted it. Angered over it, Radhakrishnan forced the woman to comply with his sexual demands.

Advertising

Advertising

An agitated Gandhimathi dashed Radhakrishnan’s head against the floor and strangulated him with a rope and he died on the spot.

Fourth Additional Sessions Judge Vijayakanth awarded Gandhimathi life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Wednesday.