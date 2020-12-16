Woman gets life term for murder

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a woman, who murdered her husband for sexually harassing her under the influence of alcohol everyday.
According to prosecution, Gandhimathi of Paattapaththu near Tirunelveli Town married painter Radhakrishnan of Kovilpatti in 2007. Radhakrishnan, under the influence of alcohol, used to sexually harass Gandhimathi in the presence of their children, who are studying in school.
When a drunk Radhakrishnan tortured the woman on May 8, 2019 in the presence of their three children, Gandhimathi resisted it. Angered over it, Radhakrishnan forced the woman to comply with his sexual demands.
An agitated Gandhimathi dashed Radhakrishnan’s head against the floor and strangulated him with a rope and he died on the spot.
Fourth Additional Sessions Judge Vijayakanth awarded Gandhimathi life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath