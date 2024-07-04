GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman gets birth certificate within 30 minutes after giving petition to Mayor

Updated - July 04, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 09:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor J. Ilamathi receives petitions from public at the grievance redress meeting held at the Corporation office in Dindigul on Thursday.

Mayor J. Ilamathi receives petitions from public at the grievance redress meeting held at the Corporation office in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

DINDIGUL

For Lathika of Nochi Odaipatti East Street in Dindigul, it was a big day.

Submitting her petition to Mayor Illamathi at the first public grievance redress meeting organised by Dindigul Corporation in which the officials led by Corporation Commissioner Ravichandran were present, the petitioner got her grievance redressed in 30 minutes time.

The woman had stated that she had applied for birth certificate for a child born in the Corporation Kamala Nehru Hospital. The Mayor directed the petition to the officials. After due verification, the officials issued the birth certificate to the Mayor who in turn handed it over to the petitioner.

Speaking to reporters, the Mayor and the Corporation Commissioner said that they would organise similar meetings every month.

The CPI (M) councillor Jothibasu, who came to the meeting, expressed his concern to the Mayor and the officials for not having informed about the grievance meeting. The Mayor said that she would inform all concerned from the next meeting onwards.

CHO shunted

Following complaints from many of the subordinates, the City Health Officer Parithavani was shifted from the position on Thursday, officials said.

The officials said that there were a plenty of complaints against the CHO of not attending the council meetings regularly. The official had also been treating the subordinates shabbily and many of the sanitary inspectors and officers had even levelled allegation of corruption.

After the authorities in Chennai Municipal administration held inquiries, they directed the Commissioner to act following which Mr. Ravichandran served the order.

In the existing vacancy, Medical Officer Muthukumar was told to hold additional charge, the officials added.

