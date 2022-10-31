Woman from Erode district killed in accident near Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau SRIVILLIPUTTUR
October 31, 2022 20:33 IST

A 28-year-old woman, S. Haripriya of Gobichettipalayam, was killed and six others were injured when a speeding car rammed a stationary truck on Madurai-Rajapalayam highway near here in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said S. Vishnuvardan, his wife Prateeba (38), their daughters Sarunnyka (6) and Samruthika (6), and Vishnuvardan’s elder brother Govarthan (41), their cousin V. Saravanaraj (29) and his wife Haripriya were proceeding towards Kadayanallur to attend a marriage function.

When the car was going near Sempattaiyankal Junction, Saravanaraj, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle, and it hit the truck parked on the roadside.

In the impact, all the occupants of the car were injured. They were rushed to hospital. However, Haripriya died on the way. Krishnankoil police have registered a case.

