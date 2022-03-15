Woman found murdered

TIRUNELVELI

The police are on the lookout for the culprits who murdered a woman even as she was taking bath in the Tamirabharani at Thirumalaikozhunthupuram near Palayamkottai on Monday afternoon.

Police said S. Matha, 49, of Thirumalaikozhunthupuram near Palayamkottai used to go to the nearby Tamirabharani to wash the clothes in the river around 2 p.m. When she went to the river to wash the clothes as usual on Monday afternoon, she did not return home even after 6 p.m.

Though her husband Sudalaimuthu and other relatives searched for her in the night, they could not locate her. On Tuesday morning, those who went to the river to take bath saw the body of Matha in the midst of bushes near the river with her hands and legs tied with rope.

On information, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thaazhaiyooththu Jebaraj visited the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Forensic experts and sniffer dog were also pressed into service to collect the evidences from the scene of crime.

Palayamkottai Taluk police have registered a case.