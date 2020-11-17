Woman found murdered

TIRUNELVELI

A 35-year-old woman was found murdered in her house near Pappakudi on Monday night.

Police said M. Muppidathi of Sengulam MGR Nagar under Pappakudi police station limits in the district was working in a firm in Coimbatore. She had come to her native place a month ago for Deepavali celebration. Since her husband Muthupandi, 40, is working in Thoothukudi as a loadman, the couple’s 10-year-old son is with his grandmother.

When the boy went to their house from the grandmother’s house on Monday night, he found the body of Muppidathi lying in a pool of blood as she had been hacked to death. As he screamed in fear, the neighbours informed the boy’s grandmother, who alerted Muthupandi.

Pappakudi police, who registered a case, found that Muppidathi’s relatives were opposing her alleged affair with a person from Sengulam MGR Nagar. As the enmity worsened, they might have murdered the woman.

Two persons, both relatives of the deceased, have been picked up for interrogation.