Woman found murdered on a farm near Madurai

Police said the woman’s identity is yet to be ascertained; an investigation is underway

Published - July 10, 2024 01:55 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was found murdered on a farm, located along Ramanathapuram Road in Silaiman, in Madurai district, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Police said the victim’s identity is yet to be established but she is believed to have been aged between 45 and 50.

According to the police said the body was found when a person came for a wash to the farm well in the morning. The woman’s body was found near the motor room. She had bleeding injuries on her face, back of the head and right palm.

The police suspect that the assailant may have violently slammed the women’s head in the motor room.

Madurai district Superintendent of Police, B.K. Arvind, inspected the scene of crime. A forensic team and sniffer dog were pressed into service.

Silaiman police have registered a case of murder and an investigation is underway.

