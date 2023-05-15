HamberMenu
Woman found murdered near Sankarankovil

May 15, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was found murdered near Sankarankovil on Monday.

 Police said workers of a private farm at Vadakku Azhagunatchiyarpuram near Sankarankovil spotted the body of a 45-year-old woman with deep cut injuries on the neck when they were going to their workplace on Monday. Following information from them, the Kuruvikulam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Tiruneveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

 Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sankarankovil Sudhir visited the spot. The murderer had sprinkled chilly powder around the body.

 Kuruvikulam police have registered a case.

