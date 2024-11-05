ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found murdered in secluded house near Uchipuli

Published - November 05, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Though an imitation chain is missing from her body, police suspect that it could be a diversion tactic

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old woman, S. Lakshmi, was found strangulated to death in her house in Narayoorani under Uchipuli police station limits on Tuesday.

However, it was later revealed that the missing chain was not of gold but an imitation. Though a chain was missing from her body, valuables, including 30 sovereigns of gold and cash, in the house remained intact. “As of now we have registered a case of murder. We do not know whether the motive of the murder was for gain and hence have not ruled out the possibility of the accused trying to divert the attention of the police by taking away the only chain which is an imitation,” Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh, who inspected the scene of crime, said.

The police said that Lakshmi was living with her daughter and two grandchildren in a secluded house. “There was no other house in the radius of 500 metres around this house,” the SP said.

The daughter was working in a finance company. She had left for work and the children had gone to school. When they returned home in the evening, they were shocked to see the woman lying dead in the kitchen with her neck strangulated with a rope.

