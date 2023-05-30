HamberMenu
Woman found murdered in house near Sattur

May 30, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman, M. Rajeswari, was found lying murdered in her house at Oothupatti under Elayirampannai police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The police suspect that the woman could have been murdered around Monday midnight. Her throat was slit and she was found lying in a pool of blood at around 7 a.m.

The woman, mother of two children, was living her husband Muthupandi, who is a mason, in a rented house. The family was planning to move to their native village.

The police have zeroed in on a suspect in connection with the murder.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal inspected the scene of crime.

