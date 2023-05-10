HamberMenu
Woman found murdered, gold missing at Theni

May 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

P. Selvi, 45, of T. Kallipatti, who went missing on Tuesday, was on Wednesday found dead with multiple cut injuries near a farm where she had gone for collecting grass. The police said that some gold in her thali and earrings, weighing around one sovereign, was missing from her body. The police said that the woman had left for work from her house on Vasuki Ammaiyar Street at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. However, she did not return home till night. When the family members and neighbours went in search for her, she was found dead with bleeding injuries on her head. Her husband, R. Perumal, has named a local man, suspecting him to have murdered his wife. Allinagaram police have booked a case of murder for gain.

