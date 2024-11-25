Woman found murdered at home

A 36-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Eral in Thoothukudi district on Monday.

The deceased, Devikala, 36, of North Street in Agaram near Eral, was living with her family. On Monday morning, Devikala was alone at home when a man entered her house and attacked her with a knife, killing her on the spot. Hearing her scream, neighbours rushed to her house, but before they reached there the assailant had escaped, abandoning his two-wheeler.

Eral Police have registered a case. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was Lingaraj, 26, from the same area. Further investigation is on.