 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Woman found murdered at home

Published - November 25, 2024 10:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Eral in Thoothukudi district on Monday.

The deceased, Devikala, 36, of North Street in Agaram near Eral, was living with her family. On Monday morning, Devikala was alone at home when a man entered her house and attacked her with a knife, killing her on the spot. Hearing her scream, neighbours rushed to her house, but before they reached there the assailant had escaped, abandoning his two-wheeler.

Eral Police have registered a case. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was Lingaraj, 26, from the same area. Further investigation is on.

Published - November 25, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.