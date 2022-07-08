Woman found dead near Alanganallur

A 65-year-old woman, Gandhimathi, wife of Pandi, an ex-serviceman, was found dead in her house at Gandhigramam near Alanganallur on Friday.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated that Gandhimathi, who was living alone in the house after her husband died five years ago, might have been killed by someone known to her as her gold chain and some other valuables were missing.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ponni, Superintendent of Police Sivaprasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police Balasundaram visited the scene of crime.

Murder case solved

Madurai City Police claimed to have solved the case of murder of a lodge manager on Thursday.

Following a complaint that Dharmaraj, 55, manager of a lodge in Perumal Teppakulam, Town Hall Road, was lying unconscious, Thideer Nagar police rushed to the spot on Friday early morning.

The police said Dharmaraj had died and inquiries revealed that his gold chain was missing. Commissioner of Police Senthil Kumar directed Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivasa Perumal to conduct inquiries.

A special team found that the CCTV camera in the vicinity had been switched off. However, the police managed to collect a few images of a young man going out of the lodge in the early hours. They traced him to a location in Virudhunagar district and nabbed him.

According to a police officer, the suspect, Gopal alias Gopal Krishna, a north Indian, was selling textile garments to traders in Madurai. He had booked a room in the lodge on monthly rent. As the business was dull and Gopal did not have enough money to pay the rent, Dharmaraj asked him to either settle the dues or vacate.

Gopal asked Dharmaraj to give him ₹1,000 and it ended in a wordy altercation. In a bit of anger, Gopal attacked Dharmaraj and fled the spot after stealing his gold chain, the officer said.