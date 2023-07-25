ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead in house near Melur, husband absconding

July 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old woman, R. Revathi, was found dead in her house in Therkundrampatti under Melavalavu police station limits on Monday.

With her husband absconding, the police have registered a case of suspicious death. The police said Revathi was married to Ramakrishnan 17 years back.

In his complaint, Revathi’s father A. Murugan said Ramakrishnan had an illicit affair with another woman for the last four years and he had been frequently quarrelling with his wife.

On Monday night, Revathi informed her sister Lakshmi over phone of a wordy quarrel between her and Ramakrishnan. Mr. Murugan rushed to Revathi’s house and found that she was lying dead with frothing in the mouth. The police said bruises were found on her hand.

The body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital late in the night for a post-mortem. Melavalavu police are investigating.

