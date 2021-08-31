Woman fan of TV actor duped of ₹ 2.56 lakh

Madurai

A female fan of a popular television serial actor, Mohammed Azeem, ended up losing R. 2.56 lakh to tricksters who she had befriended through Facebook.

The 26-year-old woman from Usilampatti was thrilled when she got a friend request through the social media from her “favourite” actor.

After chatting with her for a few days, the man had asked her to transfer money for emergency needs.

Believing his words, the woman kept sending money through Google Pay to him on different occasions from July 4.

Only after the man blocked her number, did the woman realise that she had been duped and she lodged a complaint with the district police. On her complaint, the cyber crime police of Madurai rural district registered a case of cheating and under the provisions of Information Technology Act.