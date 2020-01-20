Woman falls into gorge, dies

KODAIKANAL

A fun outing turned tragic for a woman, who came to Kodaikanal for a month-long training in hotel management, had a fatal fall into a 200-feet gorge at Anjuveedu near here on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Sridevi, 34, wife of Suresh, working as a driver in Arakonam. The police said that the woman was part of a group of hotel management students who were under training at a hotel in Pamparpuram in Kodaikanal.

She had reached the hill town on December 20, 2019 and on Monday, just a day before the training was about to conclude, she, along with a friend, and a local person identified as Muniyandi, 24, of Anna Nagar here, had ventured out to the waterfalls in Anjuveedu.

While Muniyandi was away, the two women had edged closer to the cliff and Sridevi allegedly suffered a slip and tumbled down into the deep gorge. Her body was recovered from the water, after a long search launched by the locals and was carried uphill in a doli.

The body was sent to the Kodaikanal GH for post mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Sources said that two persons had a fatal fall in the same place two years ago and their bodies could not be recovered. Anjuveedu falls, located inside the reserve forest area, is not permitted for tourists.