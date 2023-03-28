ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ends lives of herself, daughter

March 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Ilathur near Tenkasi attempted to end the lives of herself and her daughters following a domestic quarrel on Tuesday.

Police said when Maheshwari (30) had a quarrel with her husband Ramakrishnan, a load man in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown in Thenpothai, she allegedly attempted to end the lives of herself and her daughters Sujitha (7) and Keerthana (4).

While Maheshwari and Sujitha died, Keerthana has been admitted to Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment. Ilaththur police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US