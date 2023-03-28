Woman ends lives of herself, daughter

March 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - TENKASI

A woman from Ilathur near Tenkasi attempted to end the lives of herself and her daughters following a domestic quarrel on Tuesday.

Police said when Maheshwari (30) had a quarrel with her husband Ramakrishnan, a load man in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown in Thenpothai, she allegedly attempted to end the lives of herself and her daughters Sujitha (7) and Keerthana (4).

While Maheshwari and Sujitha died, Keerthana has been admitted to Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment. Ilaththur police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.