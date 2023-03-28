HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman ends lives of herself, daughter

March 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Ilathur near Tenkasi attempted to end the lives of herself and her daughters following a domestic quarrel on Tuesday.

Police said when Maheshwari (30) had a quarrel with her husband Ramakrishnan, a load man in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown in Thenpothai, she allegedly attempted to end the lives of herself and her daughters Sujitha (7) and Keerthana (4).

While Maheshwari and Sujitha died, Keerthana has been admitted to Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment. Ilaththur police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.