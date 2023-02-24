ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ends life due to suspected usury

February 24, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman beedi-roller died by suicide after she was allegedly asked to pay ₹1.50 lakh for a loan of ₹ 20,000 she had taken from a woman moneylender.

Police said M. Sajitha, 38, a beedi-roller from Nallur under Alangulam police station limits, ended her life on February 13 and Alangulam police registered a case in this connection. When Sajitha’s brother Shiji filed a complaint with the police that his sister was forced to commit suicide, the police started investigating the case.

They found that Sajitha had borrowed ₹20,000 from a woman in Tirunelveli Town by mortgaging the registration document of her house without the knowledge of her husband Mariselvam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When he started searching for the document, Sajitha asked the moneylender to return the document. However, the moneylender reportedly asked her to pay ₹1.50 lakh to return it. Subsequently, Alangulam police picked up Subitha for inquiry on Friday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US