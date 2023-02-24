Woman ends life due to suspected usury

February 24, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A woman beedi-roller died by suicide after she was allegedly asked to pay ₹1.50 lakh for a loan of ₹ 20,000 she had taken from a woman moneylender.

Police said M. Sajitha, 38, a beedi-roller from Nallur under Alangulam police station limits, ended her life on February 13 and Alangulam police registered a case in this connection. When Sajitha’s brother Shiji filed a complaint with the police that his sister was forced to commit suicide, the police started investigating the case.

They found that Sajitha had borrowed ₹20,000 from a woman in Tirunelveli Town by mortgaging the registration document of her house without the knowledge of her husband Mariselvam.

When he started searching for the document, Sajitha asked the moneylender to return the document. However, the moneylender reportedly asked her to pay ₹1.50 lakh to return it. Subsequently, Alangulam police picked up Subitha for inquiry on Friday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)