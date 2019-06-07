Madurai

Woman ends life by jumping into well

Madurai

A prolonged quarrel between husband and wife led A. Maheswari, 24, to commit suicide after killing her son Kavinpadi, 3, by jumping into a well near Tirumangalam on Tuesday.

Police said Maheswari of Theni district, who was pursuing her undergraduate course, married Alagupandi. While her in-laws had promised to help her complete her studies, they did not allow her to continue her studies after marriage. Meanwhile, the husband, who was a drunkard used to quarrel with her often and the woman used to go to her father’s house quite often.

After a quarrel on Tuesday, the woman and her son went missing. Later, the husband informed Maheswari’s father K. Ayyappan that their bodies were found in a well. Ayyappan lodged a complaint against Alagupandi, his parents and his brother that they had harassed her. The Tirumangalam Taluk police have registered a case of suspicious death.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

