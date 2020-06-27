Madurai

Woman ends life after husband dies

Rama Prabha, 48, a teacher, was found hanging in her house here on Saturday.

Police said her husband had tested negative for COVID-19 at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on June 22 when he went there with fever. Since he continued to have high fever, he was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on June 24. The 55-year-old man, a railway commercial staff, died in the early hours of Saturday. After the funeral was over in the morning, her two daughters and her son-in-law went to a private hospital for taking COVID-19 test. The woman was alone at home. She was found dead hanging in the evening by neighbours.

Virudhunagar West Police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.

