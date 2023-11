November 22, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

A woman, M. Vani, was electrocuted to death at her house in Varagunaramapuram in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said that the woman had opened the refrigerator to take out a milk packet when she was electrocuted.

She was was rushed to the Government Hospital here. However, she died on the way to the hospital.

Keezharajakularaman police have registered a case.