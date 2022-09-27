Woman electrocuted in Ramanathapuram district

September 27, 2022 20:54 IST

Ramanathapuram

Ramalakshmi, 55, of Piriyankottai under Peraiyur police station limits here was electrocuted to death when she came into contact with overhead power cable on Tuesday. The police said the woman saw one of her goats jumping in the staircase of her neighbour's house and was trying to go there. When she rushed towards the terrace, she touched an overhead power cables that were dangling at a lower height. Though the cables had been covered with plastic pipes, she was electrocuted and was killed on the spot. Peraiyur police are investigating.

Meanwhile, the Sivaganga district police on Tuesday arrested M. Kannan, 29, of Mathur in connection with the murder of S. Sneha, 19, in the same village on Sunday. They said that Sneha, a college student, had stopped talking to her boy friend because his rude behaviour. The youth, a construction worker, called her to a place and attacked her with an iron rod killing her on the spot. The Sakkottai police launched a manhunt for the accused and arrested him later.

