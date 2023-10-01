HamberMenu
Woman dupes girl alone at home, steals jewellery

October 01, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman duped a minor girl and decamped with gold jewellery weighing 14 sovereigns in Alampatti near Tirumangalam recently.

According to police, the parents of the 11-year-old girl had gone for work and she was alone at home. A woman had come knocking the door and pleaded to allow her to use the restroom. The girl allowed her inside the house.

After broaching a conversation, the woman claimed that she was pregnant and was feeling tired. She handed over money and asked the girl to buy her food.

After the girl returned with the food, she took the food and left. When the girl’s parents returned home, she narrated the incident and they checked the almirah and found the valuables missing.

A case of theft has been registered by Tirumangalam Taluk police.

