Woman duped of ₹1.60 lakh 

December 13, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Nesamony Nagar police are on the lookout for a man who duped a housewife to the tune of ₹1.60 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job.

The police said A. Devi (32) of Mela Ramanpudur under Nesamony Nagar police station limits received a phone call a few weeks ago from a stranger, who introduced himself as a CBI officer and promised her of a job.

Ms. Devi again received a call from him a few days ago. The stranger asked her to transfer online ₹20,000 each on three occasions as he claimed to have made arrangements for a job for her. Hence, Ms. Devi transferred the money.

On Tuesday, the stranger came to her house on the pretext of verifying her certificates. After ‘verifying’ her certificates, he took photographs of the woman after asking her to remove her gold ornaments. He also took her mobile phone to make calls to his ‘senior officers’ and asked her to bring him water.

When Ms. Devi went inside to bring water, the stranger escaped with the gold ornaments, worth ₹90,000, and the mobile phone.

Based on her complaint, Nesamony Nagar police have registered a case.