Woman drowns

April 30, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 32-year-old woman identified as Kavita of Therbogi Madasami Temple Street in Ramanathapuram reportedly drowned on Sunday.

Police said 18 persons - 10 women and eight children from the locality - hired a goods vehicle and proceeded to the nearby river for a swim. As they arrived, Kavita, Mangaleswari, 35, Nivetha, 16, and Manisha, 28, who were bathing, suddenly screamed for help. Some other swimmers nearby rushed to help them and safely brought them to the shore. They were all rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared Kavita dead. Mangaleswari was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital Madurai for treatment. Nivetha and Manisha were undergoing treatment. Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai visited the hospital. Police investigations are on.

