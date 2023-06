June 12, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

A 60-year-old woman, M. Eswari of Kalimangalam, was killed after a papaya tree that was broken by heavy wind fell on her, on June 2.

The police said that the woman was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital for head injuries. However, she succumbed to the injury on Sunday.

Karuppayoorani police have registered a case.